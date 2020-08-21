Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.4% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Booking by 25.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $33,285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $1,768.69. The stock had a trading volume of 245,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,738. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,712.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,607.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

