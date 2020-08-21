Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 10,929.8% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 648,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 642,125 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Science Applications International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.80. 13,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,191. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.05. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

