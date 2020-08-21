Scorpio Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SRCRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,489. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

