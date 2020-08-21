Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 796,863 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $106,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $41,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $1,237,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,689,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,137,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.77. 275,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,236. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.70. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $171.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

