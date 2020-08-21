Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.84. 2,159,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,996 shares of company stock valued at $779,824. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

