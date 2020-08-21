Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $349,689.35 and $8,041.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.50 or 0.05279526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

