Serum (SRM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $57.12 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00013445 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $77.99 million and $57.12 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.96 or 0.01714978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00191122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00146166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.