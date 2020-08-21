Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Rises By 26.0%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,200 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 757,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 397.6 days.

OTCMKTS CDUAF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27.

Several research firms recently commented on CDUAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

