Short Interest in CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Declines By 29.6%

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

