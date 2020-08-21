Short Interest in COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Declines By 20.0%

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CODYY. Societe Generale lowered COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 88,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

