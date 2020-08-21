Short Interest in Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Expands By 126.6%

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 126.6% from the July 15th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dixie Group stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.28% of Dixie Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXYN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 124,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.31. Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Dixie Group had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $60.82 million during the quarter.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

