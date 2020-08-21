Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Decreases By 52.4%

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust stock remained flat at $$9.29 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,852. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.