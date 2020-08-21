Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rises By 125.4%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the July 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FUJIY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.04. 27,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Get FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares alerts:

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.34. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.