Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Drops By 52.2%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of HNHPF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,326. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.31.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
