Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Drops By 52.2%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of HNHPF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,326. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides integrated electronics manufacturing services in Ireland, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company primarily manufactures, sells, and services connectors, telecommunication and computer cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.