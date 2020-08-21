Short Interest in Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Declines By 20.2%

Hydro One Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,953,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 3,699,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,406.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRNNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Hydro One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

HRNNF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,738. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

