Short Interest in IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Declines By 20.3%

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.7 days.

IDPUF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. IDP Education has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Get IDP Education alerts:

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.