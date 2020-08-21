Short Interest in IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Declines By 20.0%

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.09. 87,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -3.47. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.