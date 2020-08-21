Short Interest in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Decreases By 20.5%

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPHI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Shares of Inphi stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $113.68. The company had a trading volume of 965,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,428. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $1,144,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,719.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,080,573.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,042 shares of company stock worth $6,494,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

