Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declines By 28.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th.

