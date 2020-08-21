Short Interest in LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Declines By 20.0%

LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LFGP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594. LEDYARD FINL GR/SH has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66.
About LEDYARD FINL GR/SH
