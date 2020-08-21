Short Interest in LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Declines By 20.0%

LEDYARD FINL GR/SH (OTCMKTS:LFGP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LFGP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594. LEDYARD FINL GR/SH has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66.

About LEDYARD FINL GR/SH

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services to personal and business customers in Central New Hampshire and Vermont. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Advisory Services segments.

