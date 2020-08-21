Short Interest in RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Drops By 52.5%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 121,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,221. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

