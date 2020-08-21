Short Interest in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Drops By 20.4%

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 15,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

RPAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPAI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

