Short Interest in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Decreases By 20.4%

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

SRE stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $125.48. 1,126,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,758. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

In other news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,786,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $138,327,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $5,955,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.