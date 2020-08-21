Short Interest in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Declines By 20.0%

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.21. 204,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,355. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,823. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 114.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 21.7% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

