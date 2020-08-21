Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Decreases By 20.1%

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

