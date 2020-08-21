Short Interest in Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Declines By 20.1%

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 469,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 892,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,712. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

