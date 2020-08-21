SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 99,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 112,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 432,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $42.22. 1,342,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,631,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.