SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. 11,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,858. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 823.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after buying an additional 2,244,716 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $50,522,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $40,553,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9,027.1% during the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 876,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after buying an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison International Realty Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 51.6% during the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after buying an additional 394,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

