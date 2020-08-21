SmartCash Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Braziliex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $332,353.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,624.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.44 or 0.03376037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.58 or 0.02465366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00516751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00808278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00057644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00658357 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.