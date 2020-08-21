Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 17.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Snap-on by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.90. 273,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,161. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.