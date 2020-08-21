SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) to report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%.

SOHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

SOHO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,089. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.