S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 126.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in S&P Global by 41.7% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $361.22. The company had a trading volume of 735,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $363.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.53 and a 200 day moving average of $302.79. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.