SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.05. 1,020,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,873,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

