SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,366 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $39,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPYG traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $50.69. 1,575,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,435. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

