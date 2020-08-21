SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 230.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of SPYD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,302. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

