Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:SPB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,705. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5,608.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 108,850 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

