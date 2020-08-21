Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.
Several research firms recently commented on SPRO. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.
In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SPRO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.18. 93,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,834. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $278.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.
