Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several research firms recently commented on SPRO. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 114,155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.18. 93,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,834. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $278.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.