Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 537.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 1.0% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after buying an additional 1,514,032 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,401,000 after buying an additional 514,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,084.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after buying an additional 498,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,264,000 after buying an additional 444,064 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.88.

NYSE SWK traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $159.18. The company had a trading volume of 569,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.05 and its 200 day moving average is $132.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

