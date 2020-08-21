Steem Market Capitalization Reaches $92.00 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $92.00 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002117 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bithumb, HitBTC and RuDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,717.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.35 or 0.02477930 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00653907 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004141 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000527 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 387,820,582 coins and its circulating supply is 370,846,488 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Poloniex, Huobi, RuDEX, Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

