Stipend Market Cap Tops $80,365.07 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 53.4% lower against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $80,365.07 and approximately $27.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00049992 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00766747 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.01420579 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,504.16 or 0.99092073 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00152407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

