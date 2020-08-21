Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Put Options (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 12,399 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,019% compared to the average daily volume of 301 put options.

GT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,639. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.