Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,783 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 590% compared to the average volume of 838 call options.

KIRK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.64. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 9.39%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Woodward acquired 46,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $110,934.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 532,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,268.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,426.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 106,808 shares of company stock worth $268,415 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 225,262 shares during the period. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.