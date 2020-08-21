Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cree Call Options (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,338 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average volume of 1,669 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 21.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $469,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,626 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the second quarter worth $121,420,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cree by 115.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,327 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cree by 20.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 290,923 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Cree during the second quarter worth $17,092,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CREE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,469. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cree will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

