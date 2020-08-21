Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Evergy Call Options (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,552 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 750 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Get Evergy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,936,000 after acquiring an additional 78,163 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 49.9% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,935,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 387,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 110,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,036. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.