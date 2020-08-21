Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Synopsys Put Options (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,998 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,463% compared to the average volume of 156 put options.
Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.23. 86,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,649. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $216.19.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.88%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.
In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,677.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $1,720,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,173 shares of company stock worth $13,609,922. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Synopsys by 66.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.