Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Synopsys Put Options (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,998 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,463% compared to the average volume of 156 put options.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.23. 86,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,649. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $216.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.88%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,677.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $1,720,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,173 shares of company stock worth $13,609,922. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Synopsys by 66.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

