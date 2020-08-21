Stormborn Capital Management LLC Takes $5.54 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000. Facebook comprises 6.4% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.02. The company had a trading volume of 946,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,278,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.11. The company has a market cap of $747.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,557 shares of company stock worth $6,850,182 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

