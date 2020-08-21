Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $103.07. 49,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

