Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.86.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total value of $3,459,529.80. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,977,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,916 shares of company stock valued at $42,052,805 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAM traded up $31.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $884.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $871.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $722.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.22.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

