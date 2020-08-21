Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,599.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,853,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after buying an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,742,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 265,559 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,965.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 228,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,700,000 after buying an additional 225,332 shares during the period.

XBI traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.37. 283,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,759. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

