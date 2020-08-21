Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,042. The firm has a market cap of $663.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.70.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.